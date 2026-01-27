U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania, said Monday he will not join a last-minute effort to slash funding for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

His remarks come after a second fatal shooting in Minneapolis by a federal immigration agent, which has accelerated discussions of a government shutdown.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer killed 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti on Saturday while he was observing an immigration enforcement action. Pretti’s death comes just weeks after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent killed observer Renee Good, also 37 and a mother of three.

“Ms. Good and Mr. Pretti should still be alive,” Fetterman said Monday in a statement. “My family grieves for theirs. The operation in Minneapolis should stand down and immediately end. It has become an ungovernable and dangerous urban theatre for civilians and law enforcement that is incompatible with the American spirit.”

Following the killings, Senate Democrats have vowed to oppose funding to the agency that oversees CBP and ICE in Friday’s spending package — even if it means shutting down the government. Democrats are demanding sweeping reforms.