Fetterman among Senate Democrats targeted for backing Trump’s judicial nominees

A progressive group is targeting two Senate Democrats and an independent senator who voted to confirm some of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, promising to spend more than $1 million in hopes of pushing congressional Democrats to take a stronger stand against the Republican president.

In a weeklong advertising campaign that began on Wednesday, Demand Justice is targeting only senators who aren’t up for reelection next year: Democrats John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, along with independent Angus King of Maine, who caucuses with Democrats.

But the group’s president, Josh Orton, said the blitz is only an opening salvo. He threatened an escalation targeting more imminently vulnerable lawmakers and those with presidential ambitions unless they “find their moral compass, and stand up to Trump.”

“We want to change Senate Democratic behavior so that they begin acting in a more moral way and in a more politically expedient way,” Orton said.

The push comes after eight members of the Senate Democratic caucus — including Fetterman, Hassan and King — joined with Republicans to end a government shutdown, a move that angered large swaths of the party’s base. The party is wrestling over the best strategy to fight what many Democrats see as Trump’s authoritarian ambitions while plotting to bounce back from major losses in 2024.

In confirmation hearings, Trump’s second-term judicial nominees have avoided acknowledging that he lost the 2020 campaign or that the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was a violent insurrection. Democrats shouldn’t give bipartisan cover to judges who are not “able to answer these simple questions of fact,” Orton said.