Service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Yeadon went as planned on a recent Sunday. With the lively atmosphere and spirited singing, it was an ordinary service for the congregation. However, there was a brief intermission as a member of the church passed around flyers.

They were letter templates. Addressed to the area’s state representative and state senator, the letters urged elected officials to take action against gun violence by backing legislation that would implement universal background checks on gun purchases and ban assault weapons.

Rev. Canon Jordan Casson said that the church is very politically active.

“We have Republicans here as part of our parish, we have Democrats, we have independents, liberals, libertarians, and we have people who don’t vote or participate in the political arena, but I think that’s also part of the township. But by and large, I think Yeadon is a very politically conscious neighborhood,” Casson said.

Yeadon, in Delaware County, and other communities in Philadelphia’s suburbs are in the national spotlight once more.

After giving President Joe Biden a win in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election, the four counties surrounding the City of Brotherly Love are being seen as the great decider of the next big ticket race: Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat. The winner of the seat could likely determine the balance of power in the Senate for the next few years.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz are courting voters from across this region. GOP candidates have suffered major losses in the Philadelphia suburbs since 2016 — much to the liking of their Democratic counterparts.

Home to more than 565,000 residents, Delaware County’s political evolution has been well-documented. Republicans controlled the County Council from the Civil War until 2019, when Democrats finally won all five seats.

The Borough of Yeadon was one of the places that helped power the blue wave and residents of the surrounding area have a lot of thoughts about the U.S. Senate race.

Some voters see Oz as ‘a stranger to the state’

Following service, several members of the church spoke candidly about the Senate race and what will be driving them to the polls during the midterms. Jonathan Williams, 55, said that he has questions for Oz.

“Mehmet Oz is a stranger to the state. From all indications, he is really a stranger to the state and he’s one of those people we in our community will call carpetbaggers — moving from state to state and taking opportunities … Basically, he’s an opportunist. I don’t think he’s gonna be good for the state,” Williams said.

He said that he’s been keeping a close eye on the Senate race because he is concerned about the big issues like the economy, abortion rights, and voting rights. Williams, a resident of nearby Collingdale, has always voted in

dependent, but this time around he is leaning heavily toward Fetterman.

Williams is originally from Liberia. He said that he fears democracy is at stake.

“To come to America and having voted in the last four or five elections and then you have one election where one person feels [that] because he didn’t win, he should tear this country apart. It means a lot. For some of us who really, really believe in democracy, it means a lot,” Williams said.