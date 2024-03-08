Elections 2024

President Biden, first lady in Philadelphia Friday for Delaware County campaign event

This is Biden's third visit to the Philadelphia area this year and the battle for Pennsylvania voters is only just beginning to heat up.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • March 8, 2024
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event

President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Pa., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

There could be some traffic tie-ups in the Philadelphia area Friday afternoon when President Joe Biden comes to town.

He will be visiting Delaware County for a campaign event.

The President and First Lady Jill Biden are anticipated to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport around 2:45 p.m. and then they will motorcade over to the event. Closures are expected in the area.

