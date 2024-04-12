Around 50 protesters converged on the Custom House in Old City at 9 a.m. Thursday to demand for a ceasefire in Gaza. Around a dozen of them volunteered to enter the building’s lobby, where they marched and chanted against U.S. Senator John Fetterman’s stance on the siege in Gaza.

Eventually the volunteers sat down in front of the doors, blocking the entrance. Police officers gave them five minutes to disperse. When they didn’t, several officers entered the lobby with zip ties and handcuffed the activists. Everyone cooperated except one man who lay down limply, forcing the officers to carry him. They were then all taken into the building.