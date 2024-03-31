The Taraweeh commences the last 10 nights of Ramadan, said Asiyah Jones, a youth programing leader with CAIR Philly.

“You want to really try to strive to be a better Muslim during the last 10 nights,” Jones told WHYY News. “Those are nights where Muslims spend all night, all day in the masjid praying because we believe that there’s a one day where our duas — our prayers — are answered.”

Drexel University student Noor Bowman said she prayed for a ceasefire — in Gaza and for an end to violence plaguing local neighborhoods.

“We want to advocate for the needs of our brothers and sisters in Palestine and also our Muslim brothers and sisters here in this city who are unfortunately dying at the hands of gun violence,” Bowman told WHYY News. “So we are reminding ourselves first in our community that we show up first and most often to God and beg God to help us and rectify our affairs. This is what this gathering is about for us.”

During the holy month of Ramadan, practicing Muslims fast from sunrise until sunset. Jones said that it’s an incredibly small sacrifice when compared to the challenges in Gaza where many refugees are going without aid and facing starvation.

“After every day of fasting, at the end of the day, I can come and I have a whole full meal ahead of me,” Jones said. “I can eat. I eat in the morning. I eat at night. And I know that that little couple hours of fast –- that little ounce of hunger that I feel — is nothing compared to our brothers and sisters overseas.”