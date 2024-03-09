From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A new group has formed in Philadelphia with a goal of making sure the voices of Black Muslims are heard on a national basis.

The Black Muslim Leadership Council calls itself the first Black American Muslim led group in the country. The group’s founder Salima Suswell said they want to give voice to an under-represented portion of the county.

“For the first time in history, we are establishing an institution that will capture the voices of our unique Black American Muslim community. Philadelphia is home to one of the largest Black Muslim populations,” Suswell said. “Initially BMLC will prioritize work in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, all states that have large Black Muslim populations.”

Suswell said it’s time the group had their voices heard.

“I know firsthand that we must work in coalition to have our voices heard. Black Muslims are the largest group within the greater American Muslim community. The Muslim community itself is a fast-growing and influential part of the fabric of America.”

She added, “We have a long proud history of driving social and political change, but unfortunately, we are often very often overlooked by those in positions of power.”