Sen. Sharif Street is running for U.S. Senate, and he’s doing it ‘old-school’

Another candidate is entering the Democratic primary race for Pennsylvania’s 2022 U.S. Senate election. Philadelphia Sen. Sharif Street, long assumed to be interested in the seat, on Thursday filed his statement of candidacy.

Street, 46, is planning to formally launch his exploratory committee next Friday, April 9.

His first campaign step will be to travel around the commonwealth and have conversations with potential constituents, he said, which will inform his platform. Taking a dig at his presumed primary opponents, he expressed a desire to steer clear of “bumper sticker politics.”

“What I’m not doing is what some of the other candidates are doing — they’re prolific tweeters, and I’m not,” Street said.

The two other major Democratic candidates who have filed for the seat are John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s current lieutenant governor and former mayor of Braddock, outside Pittsburgh, and Malcolm Kenyatta, a state representative for North Philadelphia. Both have active social media presences with large followings.

Between the pair, the Senate race had been shaping up as an east-versus-west contest. Street’s entrance complicates the narrative. Of the three, he has perhaps the most conventional political background.

His father, John Street, was the mayor of Philadelphia from 2000 to 2008, after a long stint in City Council. The younger Street went to Morehouse College, then got a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania and worked as an attorney for nearly 20 years.

Before his successful 2016 election to the Pennsylvania Senate, Street worked as a staffer for the chamber, serving as a chief advisor to Democrats on the Housing and Urban Development Committee. He’s currently vice-chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.