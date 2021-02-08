Pa. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is officially running for U.S. Senate

When he took a seat on the commonwealth’s pardons board — one of the few actual duties of the LG, aside from presiding over the state Senate — he spearheaded an effort to eliminate fees for applications to have criminal records cleared, and has pushed to more often grant clemency to people who have been stuck in prison for decades.

He also used his position presiding over the Senate to cause some targeted chaos in a chamber that has been controlled by Republicans for decades. On two occasions, he attempted to ignore GOP motions in favor of allowing Democrats to make points — once, when Republicans were getting rid of a program that gave small cash payments to very low-income people, and when they were delaying seating a Democratic member. Both times, Republicans accused him of disrespecting the chamber.

All the while, Fetterman has continued honing his reputation.

His active social media presence — he has more than 350,000 Twitter followers — often features his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, their three children and dog, and their home in a converted Braddock car dealership. In the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, his cable news appearances were prolific.

As he prepares for what will likely be a contentious, extremely expensive race, Fetterman is making the case that he’s “a rare Democrat” who can straddle the commonwealth’s — and the country’s — starkly divided politics.

“It’s not rural versus urban, it’s rural and urban,” he said in his campaign announcement. “I’m going to fight not for one part of Pennsylvania, not for one party of Pennsylvania, but for one Pennsylvania.”

Chris Borick, a political pollster and analyst based at Muhlenberg College, noted that “it’s certainly not easy” for a politician to create a labor-focused coalition that transcends “racial, ethnic, regional, and ideological divides.”

But, he said, if any candidate is going to do it, Fetterman might be the one.

“There is some overlap,” he said. “We saw in polling that some voters that were attracted to Bernie Sanders were also attracted to Donald Trump. And maybe somebody like John Fetterman could find a bit of his own recipe to attract members of both camps.”

Fetterman noted his early fundraising efforts have already been successful.

He estimates that in the month since he announced he was seriously exploring a run and began accepting donations, he has raised at least $1.4 million, from about 35,000 different donors. He said the average donation was around $31.

Though the lieutenant governor is the first person to formally enter the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race, his is just one of dozens of names being floated as potential contenders.

Toomey’s announcement in October that he wouldn’t run for reelection has cracked the field wide open on both sides of the aisle.

At least one Republican, Montgomery County real estate developer Jeff Bartos, has said he’s seriously considering a run. Fetterman noted he considers Bartos a close personal friend — the two met during the 2018 gubernatorial election, when Bartos was running for lieutenant governor with GOP candidate Scott Wagner, who lost to Gov. Tom Wolf by a significant margin.

Former GOP Congressman Ryan Costello, who represented parts of Chester and Berks counties, is also expected to launch an exploratory committee for Senate. Several current members of Congress are also rumored to be interested in the seat.