The ‘cult’ of John Fetterman has a national following. What could that mean for his political future?

This story originally appeared on WITF.

If you’ve been paying attention to the post-election news cycle in Pennsylvania, you’ve no doubt heard the voice or seen the face of John Fetterman, the state’s quirky lieutenant governor.

He’s been profiled by Paste Magazine, Glamour, and Teen Vogue.

Those are a few of Fetterman’s introductions to national audiences. He has an unorthodox style and presentation, and is full of straightforward sentiments.

This imposing character — bald, 6-foot-8, tattooed and owner of an Ivy League degree — is at the forefront of the Wolf administration’s defense of the 2020 election against unfounded claims of election fraud and malfeasance by President Donald Trump.

That exposure is raising his political profile along with questions about whether he’ll run for statewide office in two or four years. But for now, Fetterman is a sought-after interview as national news organizations report on how Pennsylvania is responding to unprecedented interference by a president who is attempting to overturn the results of an election.

He popped up on CNN analyzing President Trump’s chances of winning his legal challenges:

“Math doesn’t care about his feelings” — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman about Trump pic.twitter.com/enLMcfaPOL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2020

“If ifs and buts were candy and nuts, the president would be on deck to have a better Thanksgiving than he’s going to have,” Fetterman told CNN Correspondent John King.

The self-described progressive made a similar impression during a taped interview with Rolling Stone. Reporter Andy Kroll asked him to analyze the behavioral trends among voters on Election Day.

“Mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania during this election were as predictive for Democrats as driving a Subaru,” Fetterman said. “Voting in person was as predictive as an Under Armour golf shirt for Republicans. OK?”

He even offered a promise to NPR’s Morning Edition: “I will never tweet out anything that Twitter has to slap a warning on like a pack of cigarettes,” Fetterman told host Steve Inskeep.