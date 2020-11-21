Fetterman’s flags fly in the face of some state lawmakers

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, Democrat John Fetterman, may have gotten under somebody’s skin.

A provision slipped into lame-duck budget legislation Friday would ban flags not approved by lawmakers from flying at the state Capitol — such as the pro-marijuana legalization and LGBTQ- and transgender-rights flags that Fetterman hangs from his second-floor outdoor balcony that overlooks the building’s broad front steps.

In an interview, the irreverent Fetterman said he hadn’t known about the provision until told by a reporter Friday.

But, he said, he had no intention of taking them down — unless lawmakers pass legislation to legalize marijuana for recreational use and make it illegal for employers and others to discriminate against someone because of the sexual orientation or gender identity.

“I would be delighted to take them down if they give us that,” Fetterman said. “That’s the reason I’m flying them.”

The Republican-controlled Legislature has blocked legislation on both fronts. Fetterman’s marijuana flag flies year-round, while he flies LGBTQ- and transgender-rights flags during Pride Month in June.

“Are they going to send the gay pride police to come and seize them? I didn’t know we had that division in the state police,” Fetterman said.