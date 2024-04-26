Debates to play a major role in Pennsylvania’s 2024 U.S. Senate election

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania on Thursday proposed a series of debates with his Republican challenger David McCormick leading up to the November general election, and McCormick readily accepted.

The race for a Senate seat in the battleground state is expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars and to help decide control of the chamber next year.

Casey, in a statement, said he intends to participate in three debates in the fall, one apiece in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg before the Nov. 5 election.

He made the proposal “in keeping with Pennsylvania’s proud history of political debates,” he said. Asked about it at a campaign event, McCormick said it’s a good way for the candidates to make their case to the public.

Both Casey and McCormick were uncontested for their party’s nominations in Tuesday’s primary election, putting them on track for a six-month campaign against each other.