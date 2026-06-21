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The Ambler Arts and Music Festival drew thousands of people to the suburb’s downtown for two days of free festivities that included live music, local artwork and neighborhood dining.

“Everybody looks forward to it every year,” said event coordinator Liz Kunzier, who has been with the festival for 12 years. “It really, really brings the town together, brings people from all over the place into town. They come out with their families.”

At 6 p.m. Friday, the typically bustling Butler Pike was closed to traffic and transformed into an open-air marketplace featuring local vendors. Nearby, festivalgoers gathered in a parking lot off Cavalier Drive for three live performances Friday night, with six more scheduled for Saturday.

Attendees of all ages brought chairs and blankets, singing along to classic rock hits and dancing to reggae and soul performances.

Local hard rock band Steal The Night opened the festival. Founded in 2018, the group comprises five Wissahickon High School graduates. They performed a mix of covers and original songs, including Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” and their own track, “Back in the Night.”

Reid Austin, a lifelong Ambler resident, said he looks forward to the festival every year.

“It means a lot to me,” Austin said. “I get together with all of my friends and family, and we always have a great time.”

Over the weekend, crowds also bobbed along to the Sensational Soul Cruisers, who have performed with legendary artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi and Stevie Wonder. The Mike DelGuidice Band, which has toured alongside Billy Joel, and The Verdict Reggae Soca Band also gave impressive performances.