Ambler Arts and Music Festival draws thousands for weekend of music, art and community
The free two-day event featured nine live performances, more than 85 artists and vendors, and packed crowds along Butler Pike.
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The Ambler Arts and Music Festival drew thousands of people to the suburb’s downtown for two days of free festivities that included live music, local artwork and neighborhood dining.
“Everybody looks forward to it every year,” said event coordinator Liz Kunzier, who has been with the festival for 12 years. “It really, really brings the town together, brings people from all over the place into town. They come out with their families.”
At 6 p.m. Friday, the typically bustling Butler Pike was closed to traffic and transformed into an open-air marketplace featuring local vendors. Nearby, festivalgoers gathered in a parking lot off Cavalier Drive for three live performances Friday night, with six more scheduled for Saturday.
Attendees of all ages brought chairs and blankets, singing along to classic rock hits and dancing to reggae and soul performances.
Local hard rock band Steal The Night opened the festival. Founded in 2018, the group comprises five Wissahickon High School graduates. They performed a mix of covers and original songs, including Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” and their own track, “Back in the Night.”
Reid Austin, a lifelong Ambler resident, said he looks forward to the festival every year.
“It means a lot to me,” Austin said. “I get together with all of my friends and family, and we always have a great time.”
Over the weekend, crowds also bobbed along to the Sensational Soul Cruisers, who have performed with legendary artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi and Stevie Wonder. The Mike DelGuidice Band, which has toured alongside Billy Joel, and The Verdict Reggae Soca Band also gave impressive performances.
Montgomery County began hosting the arts and music festival in 2013 to engage the community with local artists. Since its inception, the festival has only gotten larger. Organizers estimate about 10,000 people came out this year. Kunzier said she worked with a team of about 20 volunteers to put the festival together.
The pop-up marketplace featured over 85 local artists, who set up exhibits along Butler Pike. Festival guests browsed artwork for sale, including hand-painted canvases and locally made home decor.
Nani Portillo, a longtime Ambler resident, sold her handmade jewelry at the marketplace.
“Everyone in the community has been really supportive and receptive,” Portillo said, owner of La Brujita Luna.
Dining spots in Ambler served guests both in-house and outside at the festival. Cantina Feliz, a Mexican restaurant on Butler Pike, served guests margaritas and nachos from a pop-up tent outside the establishment.
Chris Szalwinski, the restaurant’s general manager, said the festival gives the restaurant visibility and brings in new customers.
“People try a margarita, or try some of the nachos or something, like ‘Wow, we’ve got to come back later or go in for dinner,’” he said.
This year’s festival featured over 23 food vendors, selling neighborhood favorites and two beer gardens.
“Ambler comes out to party. The party goes on all night,” Szalwinski said.
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