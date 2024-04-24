Elections 2024

Photo essay: Primary Election Day 2024 in the Philly region

Here's a look at some of the scenes that unfolded on Election Day, in photos.

A voter and child walk past campaign signs posted outside of a polling site in Doylestown, Pa., Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Pennsylvania’s 2024 primary election is officially in the books.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won their primaries, as anticipated. But â€œuncommittedâ€ voters made their displeasure over the incumbent’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza known.

Robert and Joan Greenstein, accompanied by their dogs, Erda and Orion, look over a sample ballot before voting at the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City
Robert and Joan Greenstein, accompanied by their dogs, Erda and Orion, look over a sample ballot before voting at the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Musician performing in front of a Polling place
Teacher Nero Catalano serenades voters outside Settlement Music School, which served as a polling place. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Tanya O'Neill
Tanya O'Neill, 58, says her ideal candidate for attorney general is someone who wants to be a public servant rather than someone seeking out the prestige of the office. (Kenny Cooper/WHYY)
Joanna Kallan poses for a portrait
Joanna Kallan is a Democratic committee person in Abington. She says turnout in the April 23, 2024 primary has been lower than usual. (Kenny Cooper/WHYY)
James Dougherty stands in front of a polling place
James Dougherty, a Republican committee person, said most voters are gearing up for the general election outside the Lincoln High School polling place in Northeast Philadelphia on primary Election Day, April 23, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

And despite not campaigning for president since she ended her bid in early March, Nikki Haley won almost 17% of Pennsylvania’s primary vote.

Tuesday’s primary also cemented the candidates for Pennsylvania’s high-stakes U.S. Senate contest. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D) and David McCormick (R) will face one another in November. With Democrats holding a slim Senate majority, a Casey loss could guarantee Republican control of the chamber.

Voters in Philadelphia’s 18th Ward cast ballots on Election Day
Voters in Philadelphia’s 18th Ward cast ballots on Election Day, April 23, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Melissa Lewis brought her dog, Poppy, to her polling place at the Museum of the American Revolution
Melissa Lewis brought her dog, Poppy, to her polling place at the Museum of the American Revolution. She said Poppy showed her ‘’typical indifference in the voting booth.’’ (Emma Lee/WHYY)

In the attorney general race, Eugene DePasquale beat a crowded field of Democratic primary candidates that included Keir Bradford-Grey, Joe Khan, Jared Solomon and Jack Stollsteimer.

DePasquale, who has served three terms as a state House lawmaker and who was the state auditor general for two terms, will face Republican Dave Sunday in November’s general election to replace Democratic Attorney General Michelle Henry. Sunday, the district attorney for York County, defeated state Rep. Craig Williams.

Marty Bergman and Cindy Hoffman appear outside their polling station
Marty Bergman and Cindy Hoffman voted at the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
State Rep. Chris Rabb sits near the Uncommitted PA organizers outside a polling place on Penn's campus
State Rep. Chris Rabb sits near the Uncommitted PA organizers outside a polling place on Penn's campus. He said he was there to support young people protesting. (Sophia Schmidt/WHYY)
Samah Elhajibrahim stands outside a polling station
Samah Elhajibrahim, who earned her PhD at Penn, voted “Uncommitted” in the Democratic presidential primary Tuesday in order to send President Biden a message. (Sophia Schmidt/WHYY)
A dog sticks her tongue out while wearing a jacket with an I Voted sticker visible
Bailey Garza helps her humans vote at the Smart Center Daycare in Allegheny West. (Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza/WHYY)

In the Democratic primary for auditor general, Philadelphia state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta beat Mark Pinsley. Kenyatta, who won his North Philly-based seat in 2018 and became the first openly LGBTQ person of color to serve in the General Assembly, will face incumbent Timothy DeFoor in the November general election.

Erin McClelland defeated Ryan Bizzarro in the Democratic primary for treasurer. McClelland, whose career has included a decade and a half in substance abuse and mental health counseling, project managing, and program directing, will face incumbent Republican Stacy Garrity this fall.

Malcolm Kenyatta
Democratic State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta will face Republican Auditor General Timothy DeFoor in the general election on November 5. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Malcolm Kenyatta and his husband Matthew embrace after his victory
Kenyatta embraced his husband, Matthew, during his Democratic primary celebration Tuesday evening. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

In the U.S. House, U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, of Bucks County, defeated far-right primary challenger Mark Houck. The last Republican House member representing Philadelphia’s suburbs will face off against Democrat Ashley Ehasz in the general election.

Meanwhile, in the Pennsylvania state House, incumbent state Rep. Kevin Boyle lost his primary bid to Sean Dougherty, the nephew of once-powerful labor leader John Dougherty.

Poll workers Maria Moreira, Lincoln High School class of ’23 (left) and senior Victorya Santos at work in the school’s gymnasium
Poll workers Maria Moreira, Lincoln High School class of ’23 (left) and senior Victorya Santos at work in the school’s gymnasium on primary Election Day, April 23. 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
(From left) Sarah Caswell, a special education and science teacher at Lincoln High School, with young poll workers, junior Didianna Victorino, alum Maria Moreira and senior Victorya Santos, in the school’s gymnasium on primary Election Day April 23, 2024.
(From left) Sarah Caswell, a special education and science teacher at Lincoln High School, with young poll workers, junior Didianna Victorino, alum Maria Moreira and senior Victorya Santos, in the school’s gymnasium on primary Election Day April 23, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

And in Philadelphia, voters approved a ballot measure to front the cost of lawsuits for community organizations.

Overall, city election observers reported only minor hiccups, though turnout proved less than desirable.

See primary election results as votes continue to be tallied.

