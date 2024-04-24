Photo essay: Primary Election Day 2024 in the Philly region

And despite not campaigning for president since she ended her bid in early March, Nikki Haley won almost 17% of Pennsylvania’s primary vote.

Tuesday’s primary also cemented the candidates for Pennsylvania’s high-stakes U.S. Senate contest. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D) and David McCormick (R) will face one another in November. With Democrats holding a slim Senate majority, a Casey loss could guarantee Republican control of the chamber.