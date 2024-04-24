Photo essay: Primary Election Day 2024 in the Philly region

Pennsylvania’s 2024 primary election is officially in the books.
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won their primaries, as anticipated. But â€œuncommittedâ€ voters made their displeasure over the incumbent’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza known.
And despite not campaigning for president since she ended her bid in early March, Nikki Haley won almost 17% of Pennsylvania’s primary vote.
Tuesday’s primary also cemented the candidates for Pennsylvania’s high-stakes U.S. Senate contest. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D) and David McCormick (R) will face one another in November. With Democrats holding a slim Senate majority, a Casey loss could guarantee Republican control of the chamber.
In the attorney general race, Eugene DePasquale beat a crowded field of Democratic primary candidates that included Keir Bradford-Grey, Joe Khan, Jared Solomon and Jack Stollsteimer.
DePasquale, who has served three terms as a state House lawmaker and who was the state auditor general for two terms, will face Republican Dave Sunday in November’s general election to replace Democratic Attorney General Michelle Henry. Sunday, the district attorney for York County, defeated state Rep. Craig Williams.
In the Democratic primary for auditor general, Philadelphia state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta beat Mark Pinsley. Kenyatta, who won his North Philly-based seat in 2018 and became the first openly LGBTQ person of color to serve in the General Assembly, will face incumbent Timothy DeFoor in the November general election.
Erin McClelland defeated Ryan Bizzarro in the Democratic primary for treasurer. McClelland, whose career has included a decade and a half in substance abuse and mental health counseling, project managing, and program directing, will face incumbent Republican Stacy Garrity this fall.
In the U.S. House, U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, of Bucks County, defeated far-right primary challenger Mark Houck. The last Republican House member representing Philadelphia’s suburbs will face off against Democrat Ashley Ehasz in the general election.
Meanwhile, in the Pennsylvania state House, incumbent state Rep. Kevin Boyle lost his primary bid to Sean Dougherty, the nephew of once-powerful labor leader John Dougherty.
And in Philadelphia, voters approved a ballot measure to front the cost of lawsuits for community organizations.
Overall, city election observers reported only minor hiccups, though turnout proved less than desirable.
See primary election results as votes continue to be tallied.
