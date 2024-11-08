From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Now that the election results are in, what can you do with your campaign yard signs?

It depends on the type of materials they’re made out of, but there are several ways you can keep your yard signs out of the landfill.

Here’s more information for Philly and its collar counties.

Philadelphia

You can recycle corrugated cardboard from campaign signs in your regular curbside recycling collection or at Philadelphia’s sanitation convenience centers.

Recycled plastic film, corrugated plastic and wire framing aren’t accepted at the centers or in regular curbside recycling pick-up.

For corrugated plastic and metal stands, you can instead drop them off in Montgomery or Delaware counties, which accept all of those materials.