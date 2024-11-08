Here’s how to recycle your campaign yard signs in Philly and the suburbs
Now that the election results are in, what can you do with your campaign yard signs?
It depends on the type of materials they’re made out of, but there are several ways you can keep your yard signs out of the landfill.
Here’s more information for Philly and its collar counties.
Philadelphia
You can recycle corrugated cardboard from campaign signs in your regular curbside recycling collection or at Philadelphia’s sanitation convenience centers.
Recycled plastic film, corrugated plastic and wire framing aren’t accepted at the centers or in regular curbside recycling pick-up.
For corrugated plastic and metal stands, you can instead drop them off in Montgomery or Delaware counties, which accept all of those materials.
Bucks County
There are no county-specific drop-off sites for campaign signs, but the Planning Commission said residents should call nearby scrap metal companies, like 611 Metals, to drop off metal stands.
Cardboard signs can be recycled in curbside pick-up, but plastic signs and wire framing aren’t accepted.
Chester County
The Chester County Planning Commission, in partnership with Keep Chester County Beautiful, has organized a series of campaign sign drop-off events in the weeks following the election.
Residents are encouraged to bring their signs, disassemble them and place the parts in their designated bins.
Campaign sign recycling event by WHYY News on Scribd
Delaware County
The Delaware County Office of Sustainability is hosting a drop-off event at Rose Tree Park in Media.
On Nov. 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Delco residents can bring their yard signs and accompanying metal framing to the drop-off site free of charge.
Signs do not need to be dismantled to be accepted. The county will also take in non-election signage.
“We aim to make this initiative a valued part of the community’s post-election tradition, helping residents recycle responsibly,” said Rebecca Yurkovich of the Office of Sustainability in the county newsletter. “Programs like these play a vital role in preserving our environment and keeping Delaware County beautiful.”
The program has been in operation for the last three election cycles.
Montgomery County
The Montco Recycling Office has 17 drop-off sites for campaign yard signs open through Nov. 13.
Paperboard and plastic (corrugated and film) yard signs and metal stands are accepted at the following sites during their normal hours of operation through Nov. 13:
- Abington Township Highway Yard
2201 Florey Lane, Abington
- Cheltenham Township Public Works Facility
8101 Old York Road, Elkins Park
- Collegeville Borough Municipal Building
491 East Main St., Collegeville
- Douglass Township Recycling Center
108 Municipal Drive, Gilbertsville
- Hatfield Township Building
1950 School Road, Hatfield
- Horsham Township Municipal Building
1025 Horsham Road, Horsham
- Lower Merion Transfer Station
1300 North Woodbine Ave., Penn Valley
- Lower Providence Township Public Works Facility
500 Church Road, Eagleville
- Lower Salford Township Municipal Building
379 Main Street, Harleysville
- Montgomery County Democratic Committee Headquarters
754 East Johnson Highway, Building #4, Norristown (Drop off on the side of the building)
- Montgomery County Republican Committee Headquarters
1045 South Trooper Road, Norristown
- Montgomery Township Administration Building
1001 Stump Road, Montgomeryville
- Skippack Township Building
4089 Heckler Road, Skippack
- Upper Dublin Township Library
520 Virginia Drive, Fort Washington
- Upper Gwynedd Township Pool Parking Lot
1 Parkside Place, North Wales
- Whitemarsh Township Administration Building
616 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill
- Whitpain Township Administration Building
960 Wentz Road, Blue Bell
