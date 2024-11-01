What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

William Mayer, 34, has reached his limit.

The incessant pinging of his cell phone is driving him up a wall. He already knows who is hitting his line.

“My mother doesn’t text me as much as Donald Trump’s campaign and Kamala Harris’s campaign has texted me,” the Philadelphia public school educator said.

Door knocking, emails and phone calls have been a consistent tactic for political campaigns and nonpartisan get out the vote (GOTV) efforts for quite some time. However, the superfluous text messages have drawn the ire of swing state voters this cycle, especially in Pennsylvania.

Brittany Crampsie, principal of Brit Crampsie Communications, said these voters aren’t making it up.

“There are more text messages in this cycle than in any previous — but this is kind of a new

tactic from campaigns,” said Crampsie, who handles campaign and advocacy communications.

Mayer, who was in college during the 2008 United States presidential election between Barack Obama and John McCain, said he never got this many texts asking for donations and his support then.

“I feel like Beyoncé in Destiny’s Child like — ‘you make me want to throw my pager out the window.’ Like stop calling me. Stop texting me. Stop sending me emails. Please, leave me alone. I get it. I’m going to vote,” Mayer said, quoting “Bug a Boo.”

Stacy Riggins, 57, a program coordinator at the Philadelphia High School for Girls, said she, too, is getting text messages several times an hour. She called it “overwhelming” and disruptive to her work day.

“Your phone is going off over and over and over,” Riggins said. “You don’t know if it’s an emergency or not and then when you look at it, it’s all messages from the campaign.”

She often deletes them.

“These text messages are actually more irritating than anything. They don’t change how I feel, who I would vote for or anything like that,” Riggins said.