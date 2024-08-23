So, about that special musical guest …. Where was Beyoncé for the DNC’s final night?

Heading into the final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, rumors swirled about high-profile, unannounced musical guests — which, given that Wednesday’s performers included Stevie Wonder and John Legend, helped create sky-high audience expectations.

The guests who had been announced — namely, The Chicks and Pink — brought plenty of star power of their own. But they weren’t joined by Beyoncé or Taylor Swift , as a broad swath of breathless social-media speculation predicted but could never quite confirm.

Instead, the special, previously unannounced guest was … nobody. The night’s headliner, Vice President Harris, had the spotlight to herself — which may have been the point all along.

Of course, there’s still time for high-profile musical endorsements to make themselves heard in the days and weeks to come. And Thursday night’s festivities were punctuated with musical moments.