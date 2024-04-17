Who is Ryan Bizzarro, a Democrat running for Pa. treasurer?

Who is Ryan Bizzarro?

A lifelong resident of Erie County, Bizzarro graduated from Edinboro University (now known as PennWest Edinboro) and Gannon University.

Bizzarro was a behavioral health specialist for the Erie city school district and a victim/witness coordinator and advocate for the Office of the Erie County District Attorney.

He has served in the legislature since 2013, representing a swing district in the perennial bellwether county.

He’s been a reliable Democratic vote on top issues, particularly in recent years, although he has occasionally bucked party lines. He was one of dozens of state House Democrats to support a 2013 law that prohibits health care plans offered through the state exchange from covering abortion, except in the case of rape, incest, or the health of the pregnant person.

Bizzarro helped pass a 2017 law strengthening Pennsylvania’s animal cruelty provisions, including restrictions on exposing dogs to extreme temperatures. This session, he’s introduced bills that would require candidates to clean up yard signs within 10 days of an election, allow first-time homebuyers to open a tax-free savings account to pay for their purchase, and cut down on lawsuits aimed at silencing critics. The latter passed the state House unanimously last year and awaits action in the Senate.

A few months after launching his campaign, Bizzarro proposed a bill that would require the Treasury to automatically return any unclaimed property worth less than $10,000 to owners with verifiable contact information. However, with the state House Democratic majority, he also voted to amend a separate, GOP-authored bill to make that threshold $100, rather than $5,000 as originally proposed.