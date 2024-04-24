The most-watched race of the primary was in southern Lancaster County, where Minority Leader Bryan Cutler was defending his seat against business owner and church deacon David Nissley in the conservative, mostly rural 100th District.

Cutler, a former X-ray tech and lawyer, joined the state House after beating a GOP incumbent in 2006. He rose through the Republican ranks, with his colleagues electing him as majority leader in 2018. Cutler later became state House speaker, a role he held until Democrats flipped the chamber in 2022.

He has a record of bipartisan compromise — supporting, for instance, Pennsylvania’s no-excuse mail voting law Act 77. That bipartisan change has repeatedly gotten Cutler and other top Republicans in hot water with the wing of their party aligned with former President Donald Trump, who since 2020 has attacked the use of mail ballots.

Cutler has defended the law but argued it was “hijacked” by judicial rulings. “The problem with Act 77 is it was completely rewritten by the courts,” Cutler said in a forum this month.

Nissley made his Christian faith central to his campaign, saying he was “greatly influenced by the unapologetic mingling of church, state, and family throughout the COVID pandemic.” He cast Cutler as insufficiently conservative to represent the district and too open to compromise with Democrats.

The district’s voters, Nissley told Spotlight PA Tuesday, “want bipartisanship, but not at the expense of principle.”

Along with highlighting Cutler’s role in passing Act 77, Nissley and the groups supporting him also criticized Cutler for voting in favor of a power-sharing agreement that installed a Democrat, state Rep. Mark Rozzi, as a temporary speaker last year.

Cutler also faced a primary challenge in 2022 on similar lines, but Nissley was particularly well-funded, getting cash from a mix of Lancaster County business owners and a conservative political group mostly funded by billionaire Jeff Yass.

Despite all the spending, voters didn’t seem to buy the attacks against Cutler. Joanne Dissinger, an 84-year-old Republican from Quarryville, said she’s known Cutler since he was a “knee-high grasshopper” and was surprised he even faced a challenger.

“I can’t imagine anyone else being in that position,” she told Spotlight PA after casting her vote.

Cutler, who received the bulk of his party’s institutional support, also got money from a different PAC largely funded by Yass, as well as from interest groups like the Pennsylvania Automotive Association and Pennsylvania Bankers Association and John Bear, a former state representative and the CEO of lobbying group GSL Public Strategies.

The state House Republican campaign arm, which also spent in Cutler’s favor, has also received money from Yass’ web of PACs as recently as November 2023.

Looking forward to November, Cutler said his priority was flipping the chamber and continuing to find compromise when it made sense.

“We have to actually govern when we’re in the majority,” he told Spotlight PA. “And if you want your values to be represented at the negotiating table, you first have to get through the door.”

Embattled state Rep. Kevin Boyle loses seat

About 75 miles away in Northeast Philadelphia’s 172nd House District, another party-backed candidate also won his race — but this time, he was unseating an incumbent.

The seat is held by state Rep. Kevin Boyle (D., Philadelphia). Local police said last week a warrant for his arrest had been issued for violating a protection from abuse order. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office withdrew the warrant a day before the election because the order was not active.

As the chaotic scene unfolded the week before the primary election, Democratic legislative leaders said they believed Boyle needed professional help and supported his exit from the body. Leaders took what could be the first steps toward expelling him, filing a rule change to create a new, bipartisan subcommittee to confidentially investigate cases of “incapacity” of an elected official.