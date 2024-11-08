From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Mary Ann Becker left her polling place in Northeast Philadelphia, she was nervous about the outcome of the presidential election.

As a Catholic, she felt like all that was left for her was to “give it up to God” after casting her ballot for Republican candidate Donald Trump as president, she said.

“It’s too big for me to worry about,” Becker said, donning her “I voted” sticker at William A. Lackman Memorial Playground and Recreation Center.

Becker lives in Philly’s “Trump Country,” where it’s common to see public parks memorializing police officers who died on duty, like the Lackman park.

The 75-year-old voter lived most of her life in Port Richmond, about 12 miles south in the River Wards. But four years ago, she moved to Bustleton, where she has a garage instead of competing for street parking, she said.

But there’s some commonalities, both communities are known as Philly enclaves for police officers, firefighters, emergency personnel and other blue collar workers.

Becker’s husband served in law enforcement but has since died. In his memory, she still wears a gold medal pendant with the emblem of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Becker was registered as a Democrat for decades, and technically she’s still a Democrat, according to the most recent voter rolls on file with the state of Pennsylvania downloaded by WHYY News.

She said she tried to change that party affiliation after moving to Bustleton. But on Election Day, poll workers showed her as part of the Democratic Party, and she wasn’t happy about that.

“I said no, no, scratch that [Democratic registration] out,” Becker said.

Across Philadelphia, Trump picked up more than 136,700 votes — including Becker’s — on not just Election Day, but with a combination of mailed and provisional ballots, according to preliminary unofficial voter turnout data when 95% of the divisions were reporting on Nov. 6 downloaded and analyzed by WHYY News.

Now, Trump is president-elect and poised to serve a second term starting in January. He was elected in 2016 but previously lost his re-election bid in 2020.

This year, the Republican won the popular vote not just nationwide, but also in Pennsylvania.

In Philadelphia, there were more than 769,400 registered Democrats and about 125,100 registered Republicans by Nov. 5, according to state voter rolls obtained by WHYY News.

But there are many more voters on the rolls with various affiliations or sometimes no party affiliation, bringing the total number of registered voters in the city to 1 million.

More than 526,900 votes were cast for sitting vice president and presidential Democratic nominee Kamala Harris within city limits, the proprietary analysis shows.

Third party candidate Jill Stein, of the Green Party, had more than 5,600 votes for president in Philadelphia. Libertarian presidential candidate Chase Oliver had roughly 1,200 votes.

The city boundaries mirror Philadelphia County because it’s both a city and county in Pennsylvania. The analyzed data includes mail delivered ballots, provisional ballots and votes cast at the polls.

Voter turnout within city limits was about 60% in 2024 for the presidential election, lower than in 2020, when 66% of registered voters cast ballots, according to the Philadelphia City Commissioners database.

But these results are still unofficial; at the time of data analysis, 95% of divisions had reported results that were downloaded from the city commissioner data dashboard.

The presidential race was called by the Associated Press on Nov. 6 just before 3 a.m.