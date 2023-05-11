Hernandez said these people have a right to be in the United States, and Philadelphia will do everything they possibly can for them.

“We continue to remain focused as ever on receiving anyone who wants to visit or live in our great city with open arms. So for those of you arriving in Philadelphia today, please know you are welcome here. I want to remind everyone that all of the individuals have legal means to be here in the United States.”

Wednesday’s arrival marks the 20th bus of asylum seekers to come here, but Caroline Cruz of the Office of Immigrant Affairs said not many stay in town.

“We’ve had approximately 940 people pass through the city. Registered at the welcome center is about half of those, but they have moved on rather quickly to other cities, predominantly to New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. In the city, we have a community that has developed and it’s about 50 people, 55, and it includes young children as well.”

City officials believe this isn’t the last group that will be sent by bus from Texas to Philadelphia, and they have scalable plans depending on the number of buses that come to town.

City officials have said in the past that they aren’t given notification of when the buses are coming from Texas. They just have to be prepared for whenever they arrive.