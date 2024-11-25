From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Newcomers to the United States from around the world gathered Sunday to celebrate their first Thanksgiving in the City of Brotherly Love.

“Thankful Together” was organized by HIAS Pennsylvania, a Philly-based organization that supports low-income immigrants with legal and social services to aid their new lives in the United States. Traditional Thanksgiving holiday dishes were shared among those at the Old Pine Community Center.