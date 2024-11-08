Why Trump won — 9 takeaways from the 2024 election

This story originally appeared on NPR.

What happened in the 2024 election was a political earthquake.

Former President Trump not only won in the Electoral College, but he won so big that he expanded his coalition with historic demographic shifts. For the first time in his three runs for president, he is on track to win the popular vote — and have full control of the levers of power in Washington.

So how did it happen? Trump’s victory starts with the issues that led to a rightward lurch in this election — and was fueled by men.

Here’s a deeper look and some other takeaways from this election:

1. The issue landscape favored Republicans from the start.

For two years, voters have been in a bitter mood about the economy and upset about high border crossings.

Despite economic improvements — unemployment is low, wages are up, inflation is down — Americans have continued to chafe at higher than pre-pandemic prices and the lack of affordable housing. Ironically, the Federal Reserve’s inflation fix — raising interest rates — meant more expensive borrowing for things like mortgages and car loans. The Fed has started to cut rates, but it will take time for Americans to feel it — right in time for a Trump presidency.

Voters placed the blame squarely on the Biden administration — despite the U.S. recovering economically better than other developed countries after a pandemic that Americans felt Trump mishandled. But Vice President Harris struggled to separate herself in the eyes of voters on the economy, and Trump’s handling of the pandemic was barely an issue this time around with voters nostalgic for the economy of five years ago.

Exit polls showed Biden’s approval rating at just 40%; two-thirds rated the economy negatively; only a quarter said their financial situation was better now than four years ago; three-quarters said inflation had caused them a severe or moderate hardship over the last year; and voters said they trusted Trump more on not just the economy, but immigration, crime and, while it was lower on the list of priorities — foreign policy, too.

Harris led on handling abortion rights, but more narrowly than pre-election polling showed.

2. White voters went up as a share of the electorate for the first time in decades, helping Trump.

White voters have sided with Republicans in every presidential election since at least 1976. And in this election, white voters went up as a share of the electorate from 67% to 71%.

That is remarkable, considering that, quite simply, white people are a smaller share of the population in the country than ever before. They have been steadily declining as a share of eligible voters, and that is not changing any time soon because of growth with Latinos and Asian Americans.

So the fact that they were a larger share of the electorate than four years ago was a boon to Trump.

3. Trump expanded his coalition, driven by men.

Trump won an astounding 46% of Latinos in this election. That’s the highest ever for a Republican, even higher than George W. Bush in 2004. But that was driven by men. He won a majority of Latino men by double-digits over Harris, while Harris won 60% of Latinas.

There was a similar gender divide among younger voters. Harris won 61% of women, 18 to 29 years old, while Trump narrowly won young men.

In fact, Trump won men in every age group, and Harris was unable to win a large enough share of women to offset Trump’s gains.

4. Women turned out as a higher share, but not enough for Harris to win.

Women were 53% of the electorate, up a point from 2020. But while Harris won a majority of women — including winning moms while Trump won dads — she only won 53% of women, down from Biden’s 57%.

That was, in particular, because of the pronounced gender divide by education among white voters. Harris won a higher share of white women with college degrees, but Trump won an even wider margin with women who didn’t go to college, and there were more of them who voted.

Add to that Trump’s massive margins with non-college white men and the fact that even white men with college degrees narrowly went for Trump, and Harris just simply couldn’t make up that ground.

5. The gender divide brings up the question of when America would be ready for a woman to be president.

Things might have turned out differently for Harris if she wasn’t tied to the Biden administration, and Trump — or any other Republican — had been president while voters’ views of the economy were this bleak.

But, in this campaign, it was clear that men and women view women in power differently. There was evidence of this, for example, in the final NPR/PBS News/Marist poll before Election Day.

A majority of women said they thought Harris intended to carry out the more moderate proposals she put forward in this campaign as compared to five years ago when she also ran for president. A majority of men, however, doubted her sincerity and thought she was just making those promises to get votes.

This will be dissected more in the coming months and years.