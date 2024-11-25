The Joy of Giving Thanksgiving Giveaway at TIPS features free turkeys and food in Nicetown on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Nicetown Courts, 4340 Germantown Ave., from 5 to 8 p.m. The mothers of Philadelphia Eagles players Nakobe Dean, Kelee Ringo, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith will be greeting families. TIPS organizers expect to give away 200 Thanksgiving baskets.

The event is co-sponsored by iHeart Radio’s Rise & Grind Team, Gift of Life, Nicetown CDC, NKM Consulting, Auntie’s Place and Serve PHL.

Tipsy Cafe and Catering celebrates five years of providing free turkey meals to the local community. Anh Vongbandith, co-owner of Tipsy Cafe and Catering, plans to feed up to 400 people on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 5227 Germantown Ave. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. She credits her upbringing as inspiring her work.

“Growing up in Hawaii we were very poor, and food sensitivity was an issue and this is my way of giving back,” Vongbandith said. “Many people grab food for neighbors, elderly also.”

The meal giveaway includes hot to-go dinner plates with turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberry and a side of corn. Vongbandith hopes the public will catch the giving spirit. She is still accepting turkey donations as well as canned goods and side dishes. The deadline to drop off food donations is noon on Tuesday.

The third annual House of Glory Community Thanksgiving takes place Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 5227 Germantown Ave. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests are welcome to dine in or take their food to go. Guests will be treated to hot meals, clothes, toiletries and pantry items. Also, health and wellness resources will be available. Donations are accepted prior to the event.

These free Thanksgiving meal opportunities help curb food insecurities. The city of Philadelphia aims to address hunger with free meal listings that connect citizens to available meals year round. Details are available at phila.gov on the city’s food and meal finder where residents can learn where to acquire meals, supplemental food and apply for public benefits or social services.