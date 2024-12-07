Food banks in New Jersey need support. Here’s how you can help

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Food banks across the Garden State are struggling to keep up with rising demand that may soon outpace donations.

At the Salvation Army’s Kroc Community Center in Camden, requests for services have quadrupled since the height of the pandemic, according to a spokesperson. In November, the center gave out 31,900 pounds of food for Thanksgiving, compared to 30,000 pounds the previous year.

“The ripple effect of COVID, and then with inflation, prices, food prices, it’s really having a challenge for people to make ends meet,” said Fred Wasiak, president and CEO of Food Bank of South Jersey, which provided some of the food for the Kroc Center’s distribution.

Wasiak’s organization served 95,000 people a month at the height of the pandemic. For the last 11 months, more than 170,000 people reached out for support, he said. And there are no signs of demands slowing down.

The trend is similar in other organizations.

This year, the Community Food Bank of New Jersey expects to distribute 110 million pounds of food, an increase of about 55% from pre-pandemic days. President and CEO Elizabeth McCarthy said it is unsustainable to continue distributing that amount of food based on the current levels of support.

“New Jersey is an incredibly generous state … but there is so much demand that we expect that we will have to cut back in the not-too-distant future,” she said.