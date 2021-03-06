Demand at N.J. food banks remains high, but so does support

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Food banks in South Jersey continue to see elevated demand one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the lifting of some restrictions designed to stop the spread of the virus and a recent dip in unemployment claims in the state.

The Food Bank of South Jersey, which is based in Pennsauken and serves Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem counties, served roughly 61,000 more people needing food assistance from March to December 2020 — almost half of them children.

“I think that as time goes, moves forward, we’re going to discover those numbers are actually higher,” said Marie Alonso, the nonprofit’s communications and community impact manager.

Officials say food banks are continuing to meet the need and have also seen an increase in donations to do so.

“Thankfully, the Food Bank of South Jersey has been consistent, reliable, dependable and strong throughout this entire process,” Alonso said. “That’s a testament to the community for supporting the food bank during a time of accelerated capacity.”