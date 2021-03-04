Weddings, sleepaway camps can resume

Gov. Phil Murphy announced during his coronavirus briefing Wednesday that wedding receptions may proceed to start Friday morning at 35% of a venue’s indoor capacity of up to 150 people and up to 150 people outdoors.

“Because we know these events take time to plan and we see things slowly moving in the right direction, we can safely take this step as we slowly recover,” he said. “We want people to celebrate the good things.”

Indoor receptions must follow the same guidance for indoor dining. Facemasks will be required unless attendees are eating and drinking at their table.

In addition, sleepaway summer camps can resume operations this summer.

Murphy described camps and wedding receptions as needing “a long runway.”

“When you look at summer camps and wedding receptions, they have one thing very much in common: they take months to plan,” he said.