N.J. coronavirus update: Wedding receptions, sleepaway camps can resume
Updated 4:20 p.m.
New Jersey reported Wednesday 2,957 new positive PCR tests and 900 new positive Antigen tests, bringing the total of lab-confirmed COVID-19 infections to 799,476.
The number of deaths from the coronavirus has crossed 21,000 with 63 additional mortalities, raising the death toll to 21,052. Officials are looking into 2,397 probable deaths. As of Tuesday night, 1,921 residents have been hospitalized, 403 are in intensive care while 243 are on ventilators.
Weddings, sleepaway camps can resume
Gov. Phil Murphy announced during his coronavirus briefing Wednesday that wedding receptions may proceed to start Friday morning at 35% of a venue’s indoor capacity of up to 150 people and up to 150 people outdoors.
“Because we know these events take time to plan and we see things slowly moving in the right direction, we can safely take this step as we slowly recover,” he said. “We want people to celebrate the good things.”
Indoor receptions must follow the same guidance for indoor dining. Facemasks will be required unless attendees are eating and drinking at their table.
In addition, sleepaway summer camps can resume operations this summer.
Murphy described camps and wedding receptions as needing “a long runway.”
“When you look at summer camps and wedding receptions, they have one thing very much in common: they take months to plan,” he said.
Utility and internet shut off moratoriums extended
Gov. Murphy said he will sign an executive order to extend a moratorium on utility and internet shut-offs through “at least June 30th.”
The moratorium — which covers gas, water, and electricity shut-offs, as well as internet shut-offs for households with children using the internet for educational purposes — have effectively been in place for utilities since last March and for the internet since April.
“We will continue to work on easing the burden for residents with arrearages, especially as congress works on a new round of COVID relief,” the governor said.
