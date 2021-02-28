‘Neighbors caring about our neighbors’: Mutual aid groups rise up in South Jersey

‘Like a Band-Aid’

As a result of the pandemic, the U.S. has 10 million fewer jobs, and 1 in 3 workers have had their pay cut. While tens of millions were facing hunger before, the pandemic has only worsened the crisis.

The federal government has passed legislation intended to help Americans, including stimulus checks in March and December, with Congress currently debating the third round.

When people received their stimulus checks, aid providers say they saw an immediate decrease in requests. But for many people, it’s not nearly enough and mutual aid organizations have sprung up across the country in an attempt to fill in the gaps, especially when the stimulus check money runs out.

Grassroots mutual aid groups have existed in the U.S. for centuries and became popular in the latter half of the 19th century in the absence of social safety nets.

Pandemic-era mutual groups are no different.

“What we’re providing is almost more like a Band-Aid on some of the gaps in the system, but it’s not a replacement,” Sheridan said.

For example, in Camden County, where all three organizations are based, the county expanded the Home Delivered Meals program last March to ensure older adults did not go hungry during the pandemic.

However, even with support from local partners and the opportunity for FEMA reimbursement, the expansion was unsustainable as the pandemic continued. The county reduced the program back to the original eligibility requirements. Those who were suddenly ineligible then turned to mutual aid for food.

“Social service providers are stretched very thin to begin with. Add a once-in-a-generation or -lifetime pandemic, and it’s going to be that much worse,” said Dan Keashen, the director of communications for Camden County.

The need is acute in the city of Camden, where South Jersey Mutual Aid – Pennsauken primarily works. In fact, the overwhelming need in Camden forced them to go under the umbrella of Circle of Hope church, using its nonprofit status to partner with the Food Bank of South Jersey instead of spending thousands of dollars on food each week as the group had been.

Initially organizers resisted the move, as they wanted to keep it grassroots. However, “at the end of the day, we just wanted to get food in their hands,” Smith said.

‘People want to help’

Organizers say the response to their efforts has been overwhelming.

“I don’t even give my address out anymore and I’ll come home to boxes on my porch, because the people who donate to us donate all the time,” said Kelli Aceto, who joined Audubon Peer to Peer Aid in March. “I think people want to help, they just don’t really know how they’re supposed to. So when you give them an outlet to, they just run to it.”

Many people who have been helped by these organizations, will give back when they are in a better spot, according to the organizers of these groups. Others have donated their entire stimulus checks to the organizations.

It’s also more than just providing food. Volunteers often get to know those they are helping on a deeply personal level.

For Marly Brodsky, a volunteer at South Jersey Mutual Aid – Pennsauken, the phone conversations she has with families each week have transformed into deep relationships, including some older women who live alone and want to talk to someone.

“So it really is about community and being there for one another,” Brodsky said. “I already know which ones are the ones who love to talk, and they want to just tell me about their week.”

The benefit is mutual, volunteers say.

“The pandemic can be pretty isolating for people,” said Shannon, who has enjoyed seeing people from various circles of life — coworkers, family, friends — become involved in mutual aid.

For those who spend lots of time doing this work, it’s become a way of life.

“Your life sort of reshapes itself around grocery shopping and packing boxes,” said Lauren Sutherland, an organizer with the South Jersey Mutual Aid Network, who has never done this kind of volunteering before.

The groups are looking to expand their efforts. The South Jersey Mutual Aid Network has a new member call every third Wednesday of the month.

Audubon Peer to Peer Aid is planning to become a 501(c)3.

South Jersey Mutual Aid – Pennsauken is now working to provide water filters to Camden families, as not everyone in the city has access to clean water. The initiative is supported by a Penn Medicine CAREs grant, and Smith is applying for more grants.

“We’re always trying to listen to what our families need, and try to find ways to help them access that,” Smith said.