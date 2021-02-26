Community members say they’re still in shock after the mass shooting last Saturday at an East Norriton bowling alley that left 29-year-old Frank Wade dead and four members of his family wounded.

Seventeen-year-old Jamel Barnwell faces a first-degree murder charge along with charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault after turning himself in to authorities. On Thursday, Montgomery County law enforcement officials said they were still unsure about the motive behind the shooting.

Our Town Alley, long-known as Facenda Whitaker Lanes, had 50 to 75 patrons at the time of the shooting Saturday night, among them many young children, according to District Attorney Kevin Steele.

About 14,000 people live in East Norriton, and the 24-hour bowling alley, which has reopened, is a local staple. Because of that, members of the community had a lot on their minds after the shooting.

Shae Ashe lives in East Norriton and is board president of the Norristown Area School District, which serves students from the township. He said he was stunned by the news.

“It’s always a shock when there is any type of violent act or gun violence that happens in our community, and especially in a family center like the bowling alley — definitely a little bit shocking,” Ashe said.

Shortly after the shooting, the school board released a statement citing the bowling alley as a place many students frequented — and where many got their first jobs. Ashe used to be one of them.

“The bowling alley was actually where I received my first job as well. When it was Facenda Whitaker, that was my first job as a teenager. It was a place that we would always go in middle school and then in high school as well, and even as adults now taking our kids to Our Town Alley,” he said.

The bowling alley was — and will remain — a safe and important pillar in the community, he said.

“I definitely have not changed my perception of this community from that one incident,” Ashe said.