Wawa customers affected by a massive 2019 data breach at the company may soon be able to get compensation.

A newly proposed settlement to a class-action lawsuit over the breach would have Wawa give gift cards and cash repayments to any customers who used debit or credit cards at stores and fuel pumps from March 4 to Dec. 12 of 2019.

Wawa could end up giving out as much as $8 million in gift cards and $1 million in cash.

The Delaware County-based convenience store and gas station chain, which has more than 850 locations in six states and Washington, D.C., announced the breach in December 2019.

In a statement, Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens said the company realized it had a data breach on Dec. 10, when its information security staff found malware on payment processing servers. After an internal investigation, they determined that the malware had likely been running for about nine months, all the while compromising credit and debit card information used at Wawa stores and gas pumps.