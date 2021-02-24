White Philly prosecutor ‘lost nothing’ after exploiting his position to arrest Black driver

Khasandra Franklin is afraid to leave her East Mount Airy apartment these days. Walking past the police car that’s often posted by a nearby elementary school makes her particularly anxious.

“He knows where I live,” she said.

“He” is Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Anthony Voci.

On Sept. 17, Franklin was arrested outside her building after Voci — then the city’s top homicide prosecutor — told police the 25-year-old ran him off the road as he made his way home from a murder scene on his motorcycle. Police towed her car and Franklin, who is Black, was held in police custody for 24 hours before the most serious charges against her were dropped.

Voci, 57, said Franklin swerved directly in front of him on Kelly Drive, forcing him to ride the edge of the road to “avoid being struck,” according to a police report obtained by WHYY News. Franklin, said Voci, who is white, was the aggressor, placing his bike in front of her car and calling her and her passenger “Black bitches,” which Voci has denied.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office dropped its reckless driving case against Franklin earlier this month. All parties agree no one was injured and there was no damage to any vehicles involved.

But Franklin said she is still shaken by the chain of events set off by Voci’s decision to file a police report and use his power as a member of law enforcement to escalate the situation.

“No one should be able to cause this much disruption to someone’s life,” Franklin said. “I just feel like there should be some kind of repercussion or something for doing that.”

Philadelphia Chief Defender Keir Bradford-Grey, who represented Franklin, doesn’t blame her.

“This was not a crime,” she said. “Every day, people get into traffic situations where they may cut someone off or something may happen.”

The only reason the case ended up in the criminal justice system “is that someone with the privilege and the ability to bring them in the system used it,” Bradford-Grey said.

But critics say Voci — who has spent a total of 15 years as a city prosecutor — has yet to face any real consequences for his actions.