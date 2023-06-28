Former police officer charged with sexually abusing students and staff at Philadelphia middle school
New charges against Patrick Heron stem from alleged incidents involving students and staff at Austin Meehan Middle School between 2005 and 2017, according to the DA’s Office.
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has announced 233 new charges against a former city police officer accused of sexually abusing and assaulting women and girls.
The charges against Patrick Heron stem from incidents that happened at Austin Meehan Middle School in the city’s Mayfair section between 2005 and 2017, according to investigators. Many of the alleged incidents occurred while he was on duty and include kidnapping, sexual assault, and child sexual abuse.
“The way that Mr. Heron carried himself while he was a police officer and while he was off the clock is an alarming set of circumstances,” said Special Investigations Unit Supervisor Lyandra Retacco. “I don’t want to make any assumptions about what happened or what didn’t happen at this stage because we keep learning more, and we keep learning that there are more victims.”
Heron was arrested and charged last year for similar crimes; those alleged incidents took place after he retired from the force in 2019.
“We have a lot of video evidence in this case that we were able to recover now as a part of this investigation,” Retacco said Tuesday. “Several of those videos are currently charged as Jane Doe because we don’t know every person who he victimized, but we know that they’re out there.”
According to prosecutors, the charges announced Tuesday follow new accusations involving students and staff at Austin Meehan Middle School, which closed last year as part of a planned closure by the School District of Philadelphia. Several of the alleged victims told a teacher at the school about the abuse involving sex acts and photos, according to 6abc.
Heron is being held without bail.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.