The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has announced 233 new charges against a former city police officer accused of sexually abusing and assaulting women and girls.

The charges against Patrick Heron stem from incidents that happened at Austin Meehan Middle School in the city’s Mayfair section between 2005 and 2017, according to investigators. Many of the alleged incidents occurred while he was on duty and include kidnapping, sexual assault, and child sexual abuse.

“The way that Mr. Heron carried himself while he was a police officer and while he was off the clock is an alarming set of circumstances,” said Special Investigations Unit Supervisor Lyandra Retacco. “I don’t want to make any assumptions about what happened or what didn’t happen at this stage because we keep learning more, and we keep learning that there are more victims.”