Nourzadeh noted that threats to target infrastructure and power plants would fall hardest on ordinary Iranian civilians.

“U.S. officials seem to operate under the impression that the Islamic Republic actually cares about losing civilian infrastructure. It only emboldens the regime to crack down further and kill more innocent civilians,” he said.

Tensions escalated further after Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route, causing oil prices to spike and prompting Trump to warn on April 7 that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if it was not reopened. Ten hours later, he announced that Pakistani diplomatic intervention had led to a temporary, two-week ceasefire.

Despite the pause in fighting, Nourzadeh said, the danger has not eased for Iranians on the ground. Since the start of the war, there have been reports that at least four Iranian prisoners, arrested during government protests in January, have been executed, including an 18-year-old. And according to Amnesty International, more are at imminent risk of execution.

Iranian-Americans in the U.S. have also received threats from the regime, according to Nourzadeh. Speaking specifically about his community, he said, people have received messages from the Islamic Republic threatening to execute them or their families back home.

In early March, antiwar groups held protests across Philadelphia that Nourzadeh said revealed what he sees as a double standard. While protesters may have good intentions and “don’t want any conflict, they don’t want any civilians to get killed,” he said, “I haven’t seen any of these groups voice their opinion when the Islamic Republic was killing thousands of people on the street.”

“In their rush to oppose Western governments, they inadvertently end up shielding or excusing the Islamic Republic,” he stated.

The divide reflects a deeper disagreement within Philadelphia’s Iranian and Muslim communities: whether opposing the Islamic Republic requires supporting military action against it.

Robert Zayd KiaNouri-Zigmund, a member of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and also an Iranian American, strongly opposed the war and military action against Iran. In response to the criticism of anti-war protests as being seen as pro-Islamic Republic, he said, “We are in solidarity with the people of Iran. We support those people who are fighting for their rights. And the best way to do that is not to bomb them, not kill them.”

“We live in the United States. We don’t live in Iran. So the government that we are responsible for ensuring represents us is the American government, and right now the American government is saying that the way that it is best representing the American people is to drop billions of dollars a day of bombs on hospitals, schools, civilian centers in Iran,” KiaNouri-Zigmund said.

Ahmet Selim Tekelioglu, executive director of CAIR-Philadelphia, told WHYY News that it is the civic duty of those who oppose the war to speak out against the use of their tax dollars to fund it. According to the Pentagon, the first week of the war alone cost over $11.3 billion, and in the intervening weeks, that number is now estimated to have grown to around $28 billion, according to Mark Cancian of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Tekelioglu said that this operation is a weaponization of U.S. tax dollars as the cost of living increases. A new poll conducted by the Pew Research Center shows that 61% of Americans disapprove of how Trump has handled the war.

“We have schools closing in our own cities right here. Right now, we have people who are being cut off their Medicare, Medicaid and food aids. We have an economy that needs boosting over here,” Tekelioglu said.

KiaNouri-Zigmund echoed this concern. “Our communities are struggling. … Why are we spending so much money on bombing people, on bombing children, on displacing hundreds of thousands of people in Iran, in Lebanon, in Gaza, when nobody ever asks, ‘Do we have enough money for that?’” he said.

Though the president claims that a regime change has occurred in Iran, S.T. said it’s simply not true. “The Islamic Republic of Iran is the ideological regime. So even if they kill the head of the master, still the ideology [remains],” he said.

S.T. said he wants to see a regime change, but he worries for the future of Iran.

“It’s on the verge of becoming [a failed state], if there is any other uprising, and if there’s any sort of weakness from the government,” he told WHYY News.

Ultimately, for many Philly residents who have been vocal about their reactions to the war, this ceasefire does not indicate the end of their concerns.

KiaNouri-Zigmund urged people to think compassionately about the conflict, saying, “If the dice had just been thrown a little bit differently, it could be your child, it could be your brother, your sister, your parents, who are under the rubble in some building that was just struck.”