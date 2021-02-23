SCOTUS dismisses GOP lawsuits challenging 2020 election process in Pa.

The U.S. Supreme Court has officially declined to hear the last, lingering lawsuits regarding Pennsylvania’s 2020 election process.

The cases had been brought by Republican leaders in Pennsylvania’s legislature and former President Donald Trump, among others, ahead of the Nov. 3 election. They challenged a decision from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to allow counties to accept mail ballots postmarked by Election Day up to three days later.

The court handed down its decision not to consider the suits Monday. The justices in the majority did not release a rationale for the move, though those in the minority did file dissents.

Justice Clarence Thomas argued not making a decision to clarify the law was a mistake.

“If state officials have the authority they have claimed, we need to make it clear. If not, we need to put an end to this practice now before the consequences become catastrophic,” Thomas wrote.