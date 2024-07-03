In her dissent from a Supreme Court opinion that afforded former President Donald Trump broad immunity, Justice Sonia Sotomayor pondered the potential doomsday consequences: A president could pocket a bribe for a pardon, stage a military coup to retain power, order the killing of a rival by the Navy’s SEAL Team Six — and be protected from prosecution for all of it.

The scenarios may sound part of an apocalyptic future. But the plain reality of the 6-3 opinion is that it ensures presidents have a wide berth to carry out official acts without fear of being criminally charged and it could embolden Trump, who was impeached twice and faced four separate prosecutions over the last year and a half, as he eyes a return to the White House.

The outcome is significant because Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, has been public about wanting to pursue the same boundary-obliterating conduct that defined his four years in office, spawned criminal and congressional investigations and raised novel questions about the scope of presidential immunity that were resolved largely in his favor in Monday’s landmark opinion.

“Over the long term, I think it will broaden what presidents are willing to do because they will see that there’s a gray zone that the Supreme Court laid out,” said Princeton University professor Julian Zelizer, who studies political history. The effect of the opinion, he said, will be to “broaden the scope of what’s going to be permissible” and give presidents sufficient cover for acts that may veer into criminality.

The opinion authored by Chief Justice John Roberts did not dismiss the case charging Trump with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential race, as Trump had desired, and it left intact the long-established principle that there’s no immunity for purely personal acts. But it significantly narrowed the case by finding that presidents enjoy absolute immunity for their core constitutional duties and are entitled to the presumption of immunity for other official acts.

“This is a full-throated endorsement of the unitary executive theory” in a dramatic way, said Cornell University law professor Michael Dorf, referring to the theory that the U.S. Constitution gives the president expansive control over the government’s executive branch.

From a practical perspective, the court’s opinion means that the trial judge, Tanya Chutkan, must now engage in further fact-finding analysis to determine how much of the conduct alleged in the indictment from special counsel Jack Smith can remain part of the case.

Importantly for Trump, the one area the conservative majority said was unquestionably off-limits for prosecutors was his command of, and communications with, the Justice Department.

That includes his directives to department leadership after the 2020 election to conduct what prosecutors said were “sham” investigations into bogus claims of election fraud, as well as his attempts to use the department’s authority to advance his fruitless efforts to remain in power.

Though the opinion doesn’t make new law about the interplay between the White House and the Justice Department, Roberts affirmed that a president has “exclusive authority over the investigative and prosecutorial functions of the Justice Department and its officials” and may also “discuss potential investigations and prosecutions with his Attorney General and other Justice Department officials to carry out his constitutional duty to ‘take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.’”

“I do think that this is a norm-breaking opinion and I can imagine Trump using this as a basis for a complete destruction of DOJ independence,” said Boston College law professor Kent Greenfield.

That position from the nation’s highest court is welcome news for Trump, particularly as he and his allies have suggested wanting to use the power of the presidency — including, presumably, the investigative authority of the Justice Department — to pursue retribution against political enemies.