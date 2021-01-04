Facing pressure from Trump and constituents, Pa. GOP aims to limit expanded voting

Wolf dismissed these claims, which included calls for DOS Secretary Kathy Boockvar to resign after the election, as attempts “to undermine confidence in the results of the election.”

“We should all denounce them for the undemocratic actions they are,” he said.

Short of a full reversal, one planned package of GOP-led bills would implement new security measures, like unique barcodes on ballots. It would also tighten Act 77 to formally ban several practices that Pennsylvania courts ruled were permissible in the 2020 election: the executive and judicial branches of government wouldn’t be able to give voters extra time to submit ballots; election officials would be barred from counting ballots with misplaced or incomplete signatures; and they couldn’t implement ballot drop boxes and temporary satellite election offices.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-Centre), who has significant power over which bills the chamber considers, has also pitched a new “Special Committee on Election Integrity” — a bipartisan panel that he says will examine election security and rules. He noted in his memo that lawmakers have heard from “thousands of constituents” concerned about the election, and pledged that the caucus will address lawmakers’ bills on the subject.

One lawmaker hoping for specific reforms is State Sen. Pat Stefano (R-Fayette). He supported the Act 77 expansions, and as far as he’s concerned, repealing no-excuse mail voting is a non-starter because “the horse is out of the barn.”

Instead, he wants to get rid of a portion of the act that lets voters sign up to automatically receive a mail ballot application for every election. He thinks people signed up by accident, got confused, and tried to vote the wrong way.

“The intention was noble, but the execution was poor and the results were horrible,” he said — referring to the striking number of duplicate ballot applications from confused voters Pennsylvania had to reject.

Like many legislative Republicans, Stefano was dismayed by court rulings that allowed remote drop boxes and looser mail ballot deadlines in light of widespread, pandemic-induced postal service delays, and wants those provisions barred.

But like Yaw, he thinks some of his colleagues have been pushed by constituents who are taking increasingly extreme positions. That, he said, is “what social media does. The algorithms drive people to see things they like, which makes them believe things. Doesn’t mean it’s true.”

But, he added, that doesn’t take away the obligations that politicians feel in a representative democracy.

“We are elected by our constituents in the district. So if a large group of them is asking for something, we will respond,” he said. “That’s why you’ll see … my colleagues from different districts submitting different ideas. I think that’s wonderful.”

Across the political aisle, Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa (D-Allegheny), says he’s been watching with concern as Republicans file their memos for the new session.

“I think [these GOP proposals are] in response to the unfounded claims beginning at the top, with our president,” he said. “I believe they feel a need to speak to their base of voters that they’re taking steps to try to address what they’re raising as concerns. It’s all meritless though.”

Democrats have filed a number of their own Act 77 tweaks.

Like the GOP delegation, they largely want to get rid of ambiguities that have arisen in the law. They’ve circulated legislation that would make clear that mail ballots can be counted if they’re received up to three days after Election Day. Democrats also want to let counties tally early ballots as they come in, enact in-person early voting and allow same-day voter registration through Election Day.

Democrats in the House and Senate don’t have much power to override Republicans or push their own election law priorities. But they do have a bulwark in Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who has two years left in his final term and has made clear he won’t sign off on any major Act 77 rollbacks.

In a statement, a spokeswoman noted that turnout in the Nov. 3 election “exceeded turnout in every presidential election since at least 1960, with more than 6.9 million Pennsylvanians voting by mail ballot or in person at the polls.”

The governor, she said, “does not support, and would veto, any effort by the General Assembly to make it more difficult for eligible voters to exercise their right to vote.”

Khalif Ali, the executive director of the nonpartisan good-government group Common Cause PA, said he’s already preparing for some fraught months as lawmakers hash out their differences.

Common Cause has supported Act 77 since its inception, but Ali says it’s not flawless. He too would like to see parts of the law clarified.

He errs on the side of making it easier to vote — he prefers drop boxes to be made permanent, for instance, and thinks the state could offer more education on annual mail-voting options, instead of getting rid of Act 77’s provision to automatically send out ballots.

“There’s no question that the changes in Act 77 primarily facilitated [2020’s] unprecedented turnout,” he said.

He added that despite these points of contention, there’s plenty of room for negotiation between Republicans and Democrats. But there needs to be common ground for talks to be fruitful, and he thinks Trump — from his fraud claims to his personal calls to lawmakers — has made good-faith compromises harder to reach.

“Democracy is becoming a nuisance, is becoming an irritant to individuals and parties trying to achieve a particular outcome,” he said. “Democracy is not a nuisance.”