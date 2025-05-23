This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

New Jersey officials have some good news for beachgoers this year.

“Our coastal monitoring programs data indicates that water quality is excellent,” said New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette.

But that data is threatened by Trump administration cuts to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, the agency that collects data used in weather predictions.

“It’s concerning,” said Jon Miller, associate professor at Stevens Institute of Technology and author of the 2025 “State of the Shore” report released Thursday by the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium. “The data that we’ve relied on for our report have so far been still available,” Miller said. “Without that data it’s really difficult, if not impossible to plan and construct good projects, it’s impossible for communities to prepare.”

Miller and LaTourette spoke Thursday at the release of the 23rd annual report in Asbury Park.

LaTourette emphasized the water quality monitoring, beach replenishment and coastal resiliency programs rely on a mix of state and federal funding and coordination with agencies like the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“That work of both protecting our shoreline and ensuring our water quality is not a work of magic,” LaTourette said. “It happens because of the hard work and collaboration of all of these parties who come together in ways large and small to make sure that we’re consistently improving upon our water quality and enhancing our coastal resources.”

“These small, sometimes seemingly, invisible acts are critical to ensuring that our coast here, along the Jersey shore and our lake shores are able to host visitors,” LaTourette said.