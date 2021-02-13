Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has withdrawn all charges against a woman accused last fall by Philadelphia’s top homicide prosecutor of trying to run him off the road.

Khasandra Franklin, a 25-year-old single mother from East Mt. Airy, was cleared of reckless driving and reckless endangerment Friday during a lightning-quick virtual hearing in front of a trial commissioner, ending a five month ordeal critics say stemmed from an abuse of power.

“The only reason why this case was in the criminal justice system is that someone with the privilege and the ability to bring them in the system used it,” Philadelphia Chief Defender Keir Bradford-Grey, whose office represented Franklin, told WHYY News.

Charges against Franklin had already been reduced, and were withdrawn entirely after she agreed to go through “a drug and alcohol evaluation,” according to Shapiro’s office.

“That process is now complete and the Commonwealth withdrew all charges today. Our efforts were solely focused on impartially ensuring public safety,” AG spokesperson Molly Stieber said in a statement.

She said her office could not disclose any details about the evaluation, including results.