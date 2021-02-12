Philly DA’s office refiles charges against police inspector shown hitting Temple student

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

The District Attorney’s Office refiled charges against a Philadelphia police commander who was captured on video hitting a Temple University student with a baton during racial justice protests last year.

Misdemeanor charges of simple assault, reckless endangerment and possession of an instrument of crime against Joseph Bologna Jr., 55, were dismissed last month during a preliminary hearing. On Thursday however, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office confirmed with NBC10 those same charges against Bologna were refiled.

“Philadelphians demand even-handed justice and we are trying our very best to give them exactly that,” District Attorney Larry Krasner wrote in a statement. “Our oath to seek justice requires nothing less.”

They have not yet confirmed however whether or not Bologna is in police custody.