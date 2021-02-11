Wednesday marks one year since Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw took the helm of the Philadelphia Police Department — the first woman of color to do so.

To mark Outlaw’s first year, influential Black women — including members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Links. Inc. — gathered virtually Wednesday to show their support for Philly’s top cop.

“I stand with her as a member of the Black clergy,” said Rev. Lorina Marshall-Blake. “As a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, I stand with her, and as a part of this sister circle I’m standing right here with her.”

When Outlaw arrived in Philadelphia last winter, the department had spent 2019 embroiled in a series of scandals, including sexual harassment lawsuits and the firing of more than a dozen officers for racist and otherwise offensive Facebook posts. Outlaw walked into police headquarters less than one month before the first two positive cases of COVID-19 were announced in Pennsylvania.

A year into the job, the department’s image has only taken a deeper plunge in public perception with Outlaw facing calls to resign.

The positive changes Outlaw was trying to bring to the department, the women argued, has been overshadowed by the events of 2020. They see Outlaw being unfairly held to a different standard than other city leaders.

“We would be blind to say that the fact that she is a Black woman doesn’t play a part of it,” said Imana Legette. “We’ve all been there, we’ve all made our mistakes, and we’re usually held to a much higher and different standard. We always have and always will.”

Outlaw has been the face of a department losing the public’s confidence as homicides reached a 30-year high in 2020 with 499 lives lost; as police officers indiscriminately tear-gassing West Philadelphia residents and dozens of demonstrators protesting police brutality on I-676 made national headlines over the summer.