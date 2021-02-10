‘Absolutely grueling’: 7 people fatally shot in Philly in less than 24 hours

Seven people, including a 15-year-old, were killed in five separate shootings in Philadelphia on Monday, adding to an annual murder tally that was already on pace to set a new single-year record.

At least 62 people have now been murdered so far this year, a 55% increase compared to the same time in 2020, which ended with 499 homicides. Since 1960, the city has never recorded more than 500 murders in one year.

“It’s been absolutely grueling,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw during a news conference on Tuesday.

Standing in the lobby of police headquarters, Outlaw said it’s hard to say exactly what’s driving the ongoing surge in violence, including the seven homicides recorded on Monday, the highest single-day total since Oct. 5, 2020, according to police.

“We think there’s a lot of factors here,” Outlaw said. “We know that there are more people at home. We know that there are more people inside. We’ve seen a lot of connectivity between people who know each other or they’re domestic-related as well.”

In response to the uptick in violence, the Philadelphia Police Department has added four homicide investigators since August. Outlaw said specially-trained detectives are also working with analysts to monitor social media, which police say can be the starting point for beefs that can quickly trigger a fatal shooting.

The department has also launched a domestic violence initiative to better connect victims to services that could help prevent a deadly dispute.

“We’re asked, ‘What are you doing, what are you doing, what are you doing?’ Well, what is everybody else doing as well? We’ll continue to do what we can. It’s not a finger-pointing game,” Outlaw said.

Monday’s violence started with a double homicide less than an hour after midnight.

At approximately 12:51 a.m., 24-year-old Steven Williams was shot once in the head on the 500 block of West Hill Creek Drive in Northeast Philadelphia, according to police. Jehesel Garcia, 24, was shot in the right thigh. Willams, who is Black, and Garcia, who is Hispanic, were pronounced dead at the scene on the second floor of an apartment building.