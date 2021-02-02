Experts: Pandemic continues to fuel surge in shootings and homicides in Philly

The new year is off to a violent start in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department recorded 50 homicides in January, a 32% increase over last year, the deadliest in three decades. The tally, which includes the accidental shooting of a 9-year-old girl for which her father and 12-year-old brother have been charged, is the highest the city has reported at this point in the year since 2007.

Non-fatal shootings have also continued to surge. More than 140 people were shot this month, a 71% jump over this time last year.

The majority of people shot are Black men. The list of victims also includes nearly a dozen children under the age of 18.

“This is crazy times we’re living in right now,” said Isaac “Ikey Raw” Gardner, who leads Unsolved Murders in Philly.

At this rate, Philadelphia could set new records for shootings and homicides, a grim prospect for a city still reeling from the unrelenting gun violence that made last year one of the most violent in history in the midst of a global pandemic.

Thirty-eight people were murdered in January 2020, a year that ended with 499 murders, one shy of the highest total recorded since 1960.

The city has reported 60 more shootings the first month of this year than in January 2020. Last year ended with more than 2,200 shooting victims, more than double the year-end total in 2015.

Experts say the pandemic likely drove much of last year’s spike in shootings and murders. They suspect that trend will continue for much of 2021, even as cities slowly inoculate residents against COVID-19.