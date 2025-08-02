Philadelphia police arrest alleged gunman in rec center shooting that injured 5

Surveillance video shows the alleged gunman and several others arriving at the scene and fleeing after shots were fired.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • August 2, 2025
Police outside the Christy Rec Center

Police outside the Christy Rec Center in West Philadelphia after a reported shooting, July 30, 2025 (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Police have arrested the suspected gunman in a shooting earlier this week at a West Philadelphia recreation center that left five people injured, including several children.

Police say a 17-year-old boy turned himself in Friday night. He is facing 13 counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, along with related offenses.

The shooting happened Wednesday at the Christy Recreation Center. Surveillance video shows the alleged gunman and several others arriving at the scene and fleeing after shots were fired.

Investigators believe a fight may have preceded the shooting.

Two children, two 16-year-olds and a rec center employee were injured. A 16-year-old remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.

