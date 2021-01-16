Philly police: Face masks are the ‘number one obstacle’ for homicide investigators

As gun violence continues to surge, Philadelphia police say the “overwhelming majority” of shooters have been wearing face masks since the start of the pandemic, making it more challenging for homicide investigators to identify and arrest suspects.

“That’s our number one obstacle,” said Capt. Jason Smith, who leads the unit.

The department doesn’t keep statistics on the number of perpetrators wearing face masks, but Smith said they are undoubtedly more prevalent among shooters than before COVID-19 stitched masks into daily life.

It’s no coincidence, he said, that the department’s homicide clearance rate dropped significantly last year, the deadliest in three decades.

“There’s a few reasons why our clearance rate dropped 10 points year over year, but COVID-19 and the wearing of face masks, I would attribute that as being the number one factor,” said Smith.

In 2019, which ended with 356 murders, the clearance rate was 52%, according to police.

Last year, the city had 499 murders. The clearance rate was just over 42%.

To get around this new handicap, Smith said investigators are now reviewing surveillance video from the day and time of the incidents, as well as the hours and days before and after. The hope is the additional footage will show suspects without masks, or at the very least provide more identifying information. For example, face or hand tattoos.

Even if a suspect remains masked, the design of his or her mask could also potentially be used to help identify a shooter, said Sgt. Eric Gripp, a police spokesperson.