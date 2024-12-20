15-year-old dead after being shot 10 times in Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a teenager in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

The shots rang out just after 7 p.m. Wednesday on the 2700 block of North Dover Street.

The 15-year-old girl was found unresponsive at the scene. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she later died.

Twenty-one shots were fired at the scene. Police say the victim was shot about 10 times.

“These 21 shell casings, most of them are just a few inches and some are just a few feet from where the victim was (lying). So it appears that the shooter or shooters were standing very close,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police say the victim was carrying a gun inside her bag.

“So it appears that the female never got a chance to pull the weapon or shoot the weapon because when police found her, the gun was still secure,” Small added.

The teen has not yet been identified.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.