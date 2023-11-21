Mayor-elect Parker to name Philly schools safety chief Kevin Bethel as new police commissioner, sources say
Bethel is currently head of security for the school district and formerly served as the city's deputy police commissioner.
Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker will name Kevin Bethel as her choice to lead the Philly police department, WHYY News has learned from multiple sources.
Bethel is currently head of security for the School District of Philadelphia and formerly served as the city’s deputy police commissioner.
Parker’s transition team said it would not comment on the decision until a news conference planned for Wednesday morning.
Earlier this month, Parker said she would name her pick to lead the city’s police department before Thanksgiving. As she introduced members of her transition team on Nov. 10, she said her team was talking to both local and national candidates. She said a candidate from outside the city would have to be familiar enough with Philadelphia that they can find specific places, “not [someone] needing a GPS to get to 52nd and Market.”
Bethel will replace interim commissioner John Stanford, who was appointed by Mayor Jim Kenney in September following the resignation of Danielle Outlaw. Outlaw stepped down earlier that month to take on a new role as deputy chief security officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
At the time, Parker issued a statement reflecting on Outlaw’s tenure in the city and challenges she faced since becoming commissioner in 2020, including the COVID-19 pandemic and protests surrounding the murder of George Floyd.
Parker said that no police commissioner “has ever dealt with the tornado of black swan events” that Outlaw faced during her tenure. “While there will be many Monday morning quarterbacks second-guessing her performance and decision-making, I have nothing but a great deal of respect and admiration for the job that she has done for our city,” Parker said.
