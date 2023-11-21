From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker will name Kevin Bethel as her choice to lead the Philly police department, WHYY News has learned from multiple sources.

Bethel is currently head of security for the School District of Philadelphia and formerly served as the city’s deputy police commissioner.

Parker’s transition team said it would not comment on the decision until a news conference planned for Wednesday morning.

Earlier this month, Parker said she would name her pick to lead the city’s police department before Thanksgiving. As she introduced members of her transition team on Nov. 10, she said her team was talking to both local and national candidates. She said a candidate from outside the city would have to be familiar enough with Philadelphia that they can find specific places, “not [someone] needing a GPS to get to 52nd and Market.”