Several years ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent researchers to Wilmington to explore the causes of the city’s gun violence and recommend strategies to reduce it. But despite that federal approach to gun violence as a public health problem, Republican members of the state Senate rejected Pinkney’s resolution.

“You continue to refer to gun violence when, in fact, the gun wasn’t the culprit,” said Sen. Dave Lawson. “Society is at blame here, not the tool. If the wrench doesn’t fit the bolt when you’re working on the engine, what do you do? Charge the wrench for being inappropriate?”

He says he would whole-heartedly support a resolution if it was calling out all violence, rather than singling out incidents involving guns.

“I want to jump on board to absolutely curb violence in this state,” he said. “But let’s not pick on an inanimate object that is incapable of doing anything by itself. A loaded firearm sitting on a table hurts no one.”

Pinkney took issue with Lawson’s phrasing that guns were being “picked on” or bullied.

“I find it interesting that we’re attempting to split hairs here by discussing that ‘the gun’ is the issue,” she said. “That’s where we’re splitting hairs on a resolution that just identifies that we have a problem, that we have a crisis.”

Other Republicans, like Sen. Richardson, rejected the idea altogether. “There is no such thing as gun violence,” he said. He suggested violence could be curbed with more life-skills training classes in schools or legislation that helped parents stay together.

Sen. Brian Pettyjohn said he was touched by Pinkney’s personal story, but he also pointed to other instruments beyond guns that can also be deadly. “Any loss of life is tragic, whether by baseball bat, knife, car accident, gun, it’s an absolute tragedy,” he said. “We’re not going to eliminate this by focusing on guns. If it’s not a gun, it’s going to be a knife or baseball bat or going all the way back to biblical times, a rock. … We need to be looking at the people who are committing these crimes.”

Pettyjohn has his own history with guns. He was charged with a felony after trying to carry a gun onto an airplane in Maryland. Pettyjohn, who has a Delaware concealed-carry license, said he inadvertently left the gun in the bag while packing. In a 2017 deal with prosecutors, he agreed to probation before judgment on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun. A felony charge of attempting to carry a firearm on an aircraft, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, was dismissed.