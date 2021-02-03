Wilmington shootings up 50% in 2020, case clearance drops amid pandemic

City police made 307 gun arrests in 2020, 80% more than in 2019, and 27% more than in the past five years. Of the 293 people arrested in 2020 with guns, 148 had prior gun charges. One defendant had six prior gun arrests.

“We’ve made more gun arrests this year than at any time in history going back as far as I can go back with the numbers,” Tracy said. “In our first two months of 2020, we had more juveniles arrested with guns than all of 2019.”

Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray suggested police offer a gun buyback program as a way to get more weapons off the streets.

“People are financially strapped, they may be more inclined to turn the guns in. I’ve heard that Philadelphia and other cities have done it and gotten good results,” she said.

Tracy didn’t dismiss the idea.

“Any gun off the street is one less gun out there that could potentially be used in violence,” he said.

But Tracy added that some guns are what he called “community guns” shared between a certain group.

“The only way I see some of those guns coming off the street, which are in large supply, is if we make an arrest and we confiscate,” he said.

As of Monday, there had been nine shooting incidents in the city in 2021 so far, about the same as this time last year. In 2017, there were 19 incidents in January, a year in which Wilmington saw its highest levels of gun violence ever. That led to city being labeled “Murder Town USA” in a Newsweek story that drew national attention.

Under Tracy’s leadership, shootings dropped 60% in 2018, but they’ve jumped back up over the past two years, increasing 41% over 2019 and 2020 combined.