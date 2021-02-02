Delaware takes steps to tackle racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccinations

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program is expanding efforts to reach “underserved, minority communities,’’ Gov. John Carney’s office announced Tuesday.

The new push comes as the state’s data shows that of 103,791 doses administered so far, just 4% of the recipients are Black and 2% identified as Latino or Hispanic. Statewide, 22% of residents are Black and 10% Hispanic, state population figures show.

A total of 31% of vaccination records did not contain the race of the recipient, leading Carney to order providers to promptly report race and other demographic information promptly to the Division of Public Health.