More contagious U.K. COVID-19 variant found in Delaware

Three people who live together in New Castle County, including a child under the age of 10, are the first in Delaware to test positive for the new variant of COVID-19 first identified in the United Kingdom last month.

The three tested positive for the virus earlier this month with mild symptoms. A routine test discovered the new variant.

It’s not exactly clear how they contracted the virus. They did not have any known travel exposure, but they did attend a family gathering with people from another state where the U.K. variant has been found. State health officials say people at that gathering did not consistently wear face coverings or social distance from one another for long periods of time.